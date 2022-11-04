FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Brooke Valentine delivered a career-high 33 digs, Megan Suka and Kenzie Martinez both posted a team-high 13 kills and the Whitman College women's volleyball team concluded the 2022 season with a 21-25, 25-9, 25-20, 25-14 win over Pacific in Northwest Conference action here on Saturday night, Nov. 5.
On Friday night, the Blues returned to their winning ways with a 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-19 win over Linfield.
In the season finale on Saturday, Christina Boxberger impressed in her final match in a Whitman (10-14, 8-8 NWC) uniform, adding a double-double with 12 kills, 13 digs, three aces and four blocks.
Sydney London and Lilli Thompson shared match-high honors in blocks, both with six.
Mara Murphy led the Boxers (12-10, 8-8 NWC) with a match-high 14 kills, but as a team Pacific committed 13 more errors and were outblocked 13-4.
The Blues did themselves in after a 7-0 Pacific run that led to a first-set win by the Boxers, but the rest of the match belonged to Whitman.
The early points of set two told a different story, however, as Murphy's three kills led to an 8-1 Boxer run to start set two.
Pacific continued to lead but the Blues slowly chipped away, eventually cutting the lead to a single point after three straight Martinez aces.
The Blues fully grabbed the momentum after an 8-1 run gave them their first lead at 18-16.
Martinez later recorded a kill and block in successive points and Whitman pulled away to even the match.
Set three again saw Pacific get out in front early, and again a Whitman team who chipped away at the lead.
Murphy drilled kills to make up four of Pacific's first six points and the Boxers built a 12-8 lead.
Back-to-back kills from Martinez helped shave the lead to one, and later, Thompson delivered a kill and a block to put Whitman out in front 16-14. Suka later ignited a 5-0 spurt with a pair of kills and the Blues pulled away.
Set four proved to be a formality as Whitman opened the set on a 16-2 and never looked back.
On Friday in McMinnville, Martinez drilled a match-high 20 kills, Boxberger added 12 kills, three blocks and a team-high 17 digs in the win over Linfield.
Martinez, along with Boxberger, posted a double-double with 12 kills, and Sydney London chipped in 12 kills of her own.
Raelynn Hammock equaled Martinez with 20 kills for the Wildcats while also adding 11 digs.
The Wildcats (8-15, 4-12 NWC) struck first with their opening set victory. Linfield jumped on the Blues early and never lost the lead, although Whitman (9-14, 7-8 NWC) never let the set get away.
Trailing early, back-to-back kills from London, and another from Martinez, shaved the lead to one point at 8-7.
The Blues never trailed by more than three points the rest of the way and tied the score on three separate occasions, the final at 19-19 off a Boxberger ace.
Linfield responded with three unanswered points and held on for the win.
The Blues rallied to even the match with a win in set two. In similar fashion to set one, but with the roles reversed, Linfield nipped at Whitman's coattails all set and even took the lead on a Hammock ace to give her team a 17-16 lead.
The Blues then took control as London drilled back-to-back kills as part of a 4-0 Blues run.
Linfield later cut the lead to one point, but Martinez closed the door with three straight kills.
Linfield looked prime to regain the lead after opening set three winning seven of the first nine points.
The Blues responded in kind, and then some. They unleashed an 11-3 run capped by a Martinez kill, but Hammock then caught fire.
She drilled kills on three of Linfield's next four points to tie the set as the teams went back and forth down the stretch. Linfield took a late three-point lead, but kills from London, Boxberger and Martinez helped the Blues climb back and pull out the win.
The Blues clinched the win with a comfortable victory in set four.
Whitman wraps up the season Saturday night at Pacific.
