TACOMA — Nicole Kelly and Kenzie Martinez both recorded double-doubles to help the Whitman College volleyball team to a thrilling, five-set road win against Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference play on Saturday night, Sept. 17.
Set scores were 22-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-22, 15-12.
The Blues (3-6, 1-1 NWC) twice rallied before pulling ahead in set five and closing out the win.
Kelly drilled 20 kills and 13 digs, and Kenzie Martinez added 20 kills of her own to go along with a 12 digs.
Sophia Dominitz also had a solid evening for the Blues with 13 kills and three blocks.
The Lutes (5-5, 0-2 NWC) had a pair of 20-kill performances of their own. Baylee Johnson posted a match-high 21 kills, with Elle Thomas adding 20 kills and seven digs.
The opening set saw Johnson drill three straight kills to put away the Blues and give the win to the Lutes.
Whitman responded, though, with a solid set two win to tie the match.
Sydney London and Christina Boxberger got in a block to give their team a 6-1 lead, but PLU slowly chipped away and came within one point at 15-14.
Whitman never let PLU tie or take the lead as it held on for the win.
The Blues lost a tight set three that went into extra points but, undaunted, rallied to send the match to a fifth set.
Neither team led by more than two points until Whitman ran off five straight to go up 18-15.
Dominitz delivered a kill and a block to help her team to its biggest lead of the set.
PLU responded and grabbed a one-point lead off a Johnson kill, but the Blues scored the set’s final four points and the match headed to a deciding fifth set.
Liv Evaro’s kill put the Lutes up by a point early in set five, but Dominitz caught fire.
She drilled three consecutive kills to put the Blues up 7-4, one they never relinquished.
Martinez drilled back-to-back kills late in the set to clinch the win and the five-set victory.
Whitman next visits Whitworth on Wednesday.
