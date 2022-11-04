McMINNVILLE, Ore. — Kenzie Martinez drilled a match-high 20 kills, Christina Boxberger added 12 kills, three blocks and a team-high 17 digs and the Whitman College women's volleyball team returned to its winning ways with a 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-19 win over Linfield on Friday night in Northwest Conference action at Ted Wilson Gymnasium.
Martinez, along with Boxberger, posted a double-double with 12 kills, and Sydney London chipped in 12 kills of her own.
Raelynn Hammock equaled Martinez with 20 kills for the Wildcats while also adding 11 digs.
The Wildcats (8-15, 4-12 NWC) struck first with their opening set victory. Linfield jumped on the Blues early and never lost the lead, although Whitman (9-14, 7-8 NWC) never let the set get away.
Trailing early, back-to-back kills from London, and another from Martinez, shaved the lead to one point at 8-7.
The Blues never trailed by more than three points the rest of the way and tied the score on three separate occasions, the final at 19-19 off a Boxberger ace.
Linfield responded with three unanswered points and held on for the win.
The Blues rallied to even the match with a win in set two. In similar fashion to set one, but with the roles reversed, Linfield nipped at Whitman's coattails all set and even took the lead on a Hammock ace to give her team a 17-16 lead.
The Blues then took control as London drilled back-to-back kills as part of a 4-0 Blues run.
Linfield later cut the lead to one point, but Martinez closed the door with three straight kills.
Linfield looked prime to regain the lead after opening set three winning seven of the first nine points.
The Blues responded in kind, and then some. They unleashed an 11-3 run capped by a Martinez kill, but Hammock then caught fire.
She drilled kills on three of Linfield's next four points to tie the set as the teams went back and forth down the stretch. Linfield took a late three-point lead, but kills from London, Boxberger and Martinez helped the Blues climb back and pull out the win.
The Blues clinched the win with a comfortable victory in set four.
Whitman wraps up the season Saturday night at Pacific.
