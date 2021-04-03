McMINNVILLE, Ore. — The Whitman College baseball team delivered two solid wins, topping Linfield twice to complete a doubleheader sweep and series win in Northwest Conference play on Sunday. Whitman won game one 7-3 and took the nightcap 8-1.
Billy Wall (3-0) allowed one earned run in five and one-third innings of the first game to win his third straight decision, and Ben Parker (2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI) crushed a two-run homer to lift the Blues to their game one win.
Grant Knox (0-4) suffered the loss for the Wildcats despite holding the Blues largely in check through five innings. Trailing 2-1, Whitman got to Knox in the sixth inning to the tune of three runs to take a two-run lead. Teague Conder (2 H, 1 R) doubled to open the inning then later tied the game when he tagged up from third and scored on a Kevin Nakamura sacrifice fly.
Parker, now facing Jarrett Allen on the mound, homered over the left field wall to take a 4-2 lead through six innings. Knox finished with a final line of three runs on five hits in five and one-third innings.
Jackson Horner-Villa led the Pirates with two hits and Elliot Chase added one hit, one run and one RBI.
Whitman completed the doubleheader sweep and series victory with a dominant nightcap win. Julien Hernandez (2-2) earned the win for the Blues after scattering six hits and allowing one run in six complete innings. Jake Larsen tossed a scoreless seventh and final inning.
Linfield threw six pitchers on the mound with starter Callan McRae (0-1) tagged with the loss after allowing one run on two hits in one inning of work.
Whitman’s big third inning proved to be more than enough offense for the Blues. Parker (2 H, 1 R, 2 RBI) drove in his second run of the game with an RBI base hit, and later scored from second after Ethan Sitzman (1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI) drove a Gavin Ludlow pitch through the middle of the infield to score Parker from second base.
One inning later, Nakamura (1 H, 2 RBI) delivered a two run base hit with Garrett Runyan (2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI) capping the series with a solo homerun in the sixth inning.
Whitman returns home next weekend with a pair of Northwest Conference doubleheaders against Pacific (OR).