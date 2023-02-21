Eight teams will converge in Walla Walla on the site of the Whitman College campus as the Blues will serve as the host for both the men's and women's Northwest Conference Basketball Tournaments on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25.
In previous postseason tournaments, the higher seed of each semifinal and the championship game would host, but beginning this season, as voted by the league coaches, the top seed will serve as host for all tournament games.
With the Whitman men's and women's teams both awarded the top seed, both tournaments will take place at Whitman beginning with the semifinals (four total games) taking place on Friday.
The Blues men's squad enters the tournament as NWC regular-season champions, the 16th time in program history they have accomplished that feat and first since 2019.
They will look to take their success from last season one step further after falling in last season's tournament final.
The Whitman women's team finished the season as co-champions with Puget Sound, but secured the top seed through league tiebreaker rules.
The Blues enter the tournament winners of 13 straight and seeking their second straight tournament title.
In the women's semifinals at Sherwood Center on Friday, No. 4 seed Willamette tips off with No. 1 Whitman at 1 p.m., followed by No. 3 Pacific vs. No. 2 Puget Sound at 3 p.m.
In the men's semifinals, No. 4 George Fox squares off with the Blues at 6 p.m., followed by No. 3 Whitworth vs. No. 2 Puget Sound at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the women's semifinal winners tip off at 5 p.m. for the NWC championship, with the men's semifinal winners doing the same at 8 p.m.
