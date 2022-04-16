The Whitman College women's volleyball team will welcome in top volleyball competition as part of a doubleheader matchup at the Sherwood Center on Saturday, April 23.
The evening opens with a 4 p.m. match pitting the Blues against Lewis-Clark State College, followed by a Division I Pac-12 contest between Washington State and Oregon State.
Admission is complimentary for both matches, with the opener between Whitman and LCSC streamed at athletics.whitman.edu.
