Joaquin Hines posted two hits and scored a run, Jack Bickerton added a three run homer in the third inning and the Whitman College baseball team topped Eastern Oregon 6-4 on Tuesday afternoon at Borleske Stadium.
Garrett Runyan (1-0) started and recorded the win as the Blues staffed the game with seven pitchers taking the mound. Ben Ortiz (1) pitched the ninth inning and picked up the save.
Mario Landeros led the Mountaineers with three hits including a double and two RBI with Carson Gerding and Shane Sinclair both adding two hits. EOU staffed the game as well, throwing six pitchers with Jordan Williams getting tagged with the loss after allowing three runs in the third inning.
Each team notched a run in the first two innings. After Runyan issued a base on balls to Elliot Marks, Landeros ripped an RBI-double to the left centerfield gap to put EOU in front. The Blues responded one inning later as Jones loaded the bases after two hit batsmen. Halen Otte scored from third on the next at bat on an infield grounder to even the game.
The Blues then unloaded on the Mountaineers for a big five-run third inning. Bickerton provided the inning’s fireworks when he crushed a three-run homerun by the left field scoreboard to put the Blues up 6-1. Michael Doyle and Nik Greb (1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI) had also driven in runs leading up to Bickerton’s big hit.
A stalemate ensued until the eighth when Eastern Oregon worked itself back into the game with a pair of runs. With Dominic Siegele on the mound for the Blues, Sinclair opened the inning with a double and later scored on a Mayfield base hit. EOU added another run, but Siegele worked through what could have been a big EOU inning. He forced a 5-4-3 double play then struck out his final batter of the inning to keep Whitman with a three-run lead.
Ortiz and the Blues faced some nervous moments in the ninth. Youhyeon Choi led off the inning with a triple and later scored on a Landeros base hit. Sinclair later beat out an infield grounder to load the bases with two outs, but Ortiz was equal to the task and struck out Mayfield to end the game.
The Blues continue their home stand and return to Northwest Conference play this weekend against Linfield. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 12:00 p.m. then a single game on Sunday also at noon.
