In their final competition ahead of the Northwest Conference Championships, the Whitman College men's and women's swimming teams earned a senior day split against Whitworth on Saturday afternoon at Harvey Pool.
The Blues men's team fell to the Pirates, 158-103, with the women's squad earning a 173-87 victory.
Shaye Agnew and Erin McKinney led the way in the women's competition, beginning with their meet-opening win in the 200 Medley relay. They teamed up with Ella Hill and Josephine Piel to win with a time of 1:53.11.
Agnew later took top honors in the 100 backstroke (1:03.35) and 100 freestyle (56.45), with McKinney winning both the 100 breaststroke (1:09.12) and 200 breaststroke (2:31.52).
Kathryn Woodburn also won a pair of races to aid in the dominant team victory. She bested the field in the 1,650 freestyle (18:54.97), the latter in the 500 freestyle (5:35.38).
The men's squad saw several top finishers.
Peter Fitch won the 200 backstroke (1:59.17), with Andrew Hanson taking top honors in the 200 breaststroke (2:18.07).
Daniel Bloor was also victorious, winning the 400 IM with a time of 4:25.33.
John Leeds had a solid afternoon with second-place finishes in the 1,650 free (17:12.68) and 500 free (4:59.36), and a bronze finish in the 50 free (22.35).
Whitman now sets its sights on next month's NWC Championships. The four-day event will take place from Feb. 9-12 at the King County Aquatic Complex in Federal Way, Wash., and will be hosted by Whitman College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.