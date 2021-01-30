It was a dominant performance on the women's side and nailbiter for the men, but both the Whitman College swimming teams won their home openers over Puget Sound on Saturday in Northwest Conference competition at Harvey Pool. The women won resoundingly 170-72 with the men earning an exciting 116-112 victory over the Loggers.
Whitman saw a handful of impressive performances for the Blues (1-1) on the women's side. Shea Tsuha won four events beginning with the opening race of the day, the 400 medley relay. With teammates Ella Hill, Grace Kim and Holly Hermanson, the Blues won with a race time of 4:68. Tsuha went on to win the 50 yard breastroke (31.90), 50 butterfly (27.93) and 100 freestyle (55.74).
Kathryn Woodburn won three events of her own. She took top honors in the 200 butterfly (2:18.24) and 500 freestyle (5:24.94), and, with teammates Zoe Hill, Erin McKinney, and Ashley Joe, closed the day with a 400 freestyle relay victory (3:49.73).
McKinney was impressive in her collegiate debut. In addition to her 400 freestyle relay win, she took top honors in the 200 freestyle (2:00.09) and 200 breaststroke (2:28.42)
The men's race came down to the 200 freestyle. With the Blues (1-1) trailing by three points, the quartet of Jackson Masson, Daniel Bloor, Michael Chang and Tanner Filion won with a time of 3:21.74. Filion impressed on the final leg to give the Blues their first win.
Filion took top honors in a pair of other races as well, winning both the 200 freestyle (1:44.48) and 100 freestyle (46.39). Chang impressed as well with a pair of individual wins of his own. He won the 50 butterfly (23.75) then on the next event won gold in the 200 IM (2:02.56).
The Blues are off next weekend and return to the pool on Saturday, Feb. 13 for a host match against Pacific Lutheran. The women's race begins at 10 a.m. with the men set to start at 1 p.m.