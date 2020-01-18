TACOMA — The Whitman College swimming teams came up on the short end of the stick in their first events of 2020, both narrowly falling to Pacific Lutheran in a pair of Northwest Conference dual meets on Friday night at the PLU Pool.
The Lutes topped the Blues 105-98 in the men's meet and 105-100 in the women's competition.
"Rough losses to PLU tonight," said Whitman head coach Jenn Blomme. "We were down some folks to illness and injury, so that really limited us. Some good swims, but coming off of our training trip, we are pretty exhausted, and really need to get healthy in order to compete at the level we want to."
Mentioned by Blomme, Whitman did see a handful of stellar performances on both sides. Tanner Filion and Fisher Munro both won a pair of events on the evening. Filion took top honors in the 200 freestyle (1:44.93) before winning the 100 backstroke with a time of 51.93.
Munro won the 400 IM (4:26.24) which turned out to be a clean sweep in the top three as Aidan Laird (2nd, 4:28.24) and Peter Fitch (3rd, 4:30.17) finished behind him. Munro closed the meet teaming up with Easton Powell, Lucas Bergersen and Ed Engel to win the 200 freestyle relay.
Also winning events for the men's team were Daniel Bloor in the 1000 freestyle (10:28.50) and Michael Chang in the 100 fly (52.57).
The women's team also closed the meet with a victory when Ashley Joe, Melia Matthews, Mara Selznick and Shea Tsuha teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.08). Joe earlier placed second in the 100 free (56.22) for an overall solid outing.
The Blues also saw a trio of three other top finishes in the women's competition. Zoe Hill won the 50 freestyle (25.45), Bella White took top honors in the 100 fly (1:01.96) and Grace Kim did the same in the 100 breastroke (1:08.67).
Whitman was back in action on Saturday against Puget Sound.
The Whitman College swimming teams righted the ship quickly, both handily beating the University of Puget Sound in Northwest Conference dual meet action, Saturday at Wallace Pool. The women's team won 132-73 with the men's squad topping the Loggers 112-91.
Whitman coach Jenn Blomme was pleased with both team's efforts. "Happy to finish up the weekend with these wins. Although we still have some work to do to get healthy, we rallied well today."
The Blues rebounded nicely after both teams narrowly fell yesterday at Pacific Lutheran.
Tanner Filion led the way for the men with three top finishes. Individually, he won the 200 freestyle (1:46.51) before topping the field in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:55.48. He earlier opened the event with a win, teaming up with Aidan Laird, Michael Chang and Fisher Munro for a victory in the 400 medley relay (3:38.35).
Laird and Daniel Bloor also had solid afternoons. After his 400 medley relay win, Laird took top honors in the 200 backstroke. Bloor won the 1000 freestyle (10:29.43) and placed second in the 200 backstroke (2:24.17) behind Laird.
Shea Tsuha won a trio of events to pace the ladies squad. She placed first in the 50 freestyle (25.01) then won the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:31.98. She closed the meet with her third victory, teaming up with Melia Matthews, Mara Selznick and Ashley Joe to win the 400 freestyle relay.
Hobson added a pair of wins of her own. Dominating the distance races, she won the 1000 freestyle (11:15.17) then notched her second victory of the afternoon in the 500 free (5:30.50). Selznick, in addition to her relay win, took top honors in the 200 freestyle (2:02.00).
Whitman now returns home for the duration of the regular season, first hosting Lewis & Clark on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m.