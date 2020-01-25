The Whitman College swimming teams returned to Harvey Pool for their final two meets, today dominating Lewis & Clark in Northwest Conference dual meet action. The women's team topped the Pios 172-33 with the men winning 135-68.
"We are proud of our strong showing today," said head coach Jenn Blomme. "We weren't necessarily expecting great times, as we are so tired right now. But I was really pleased with the quality of racing and the desire to win our swimmers were showing, whether vying for a first place spot, or racing down a competitor for a 3rd or even 5th place win. We are still battling illness and injury, though, so our primary focus moving forward is rest and recovery."
The afternoon began with wins in the men's and women's 400 medley relay events. The top two spots on the women's side went to the Blues led by the first-place (4:14.77) team of Ella Hill, Becca Hoffman, Leah Petrini and Shea Tsuha. On the men's side, the top Blues team was made up of Peter Fitch, Aidan Laird, Michael Chang and Jackson Masson.
The men's competition saw Chang go on to win another pair of events to make it three on the day. He was the top finisher in the 200 IM (2:00.64) then went on to win the 200 butterfly (1:58.53) over second-place (2:03.97) finisher and teammate Fisher Munro.
Tanner Filion added a pair of victories to his resume, taking the top spot in the 200 backstroke (1:54.27) and 200 freestyle (1:47.78). Teammate Lucas Bergeson placed behind him for second (1:51.11).
Ashley Joe had a stellar afternoon on the women's side. She won the 200 IM (2:16.68) which turned out to be a sweep for the Blues in the top three spots (Ella Hill, Bella White). She later won the 200 backstroke (2:14.79), handily beating teammate Ella Hill (2:19.67), then capped the afternoon swimming the final leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay winning team of herself, Annika Hobson, Abbey Felley and Zoe Hill.
Whitman is back in action Saturday, Feb. 1 for its regular season finale and Senior Day against Whitworth. Meet time at Harvey Pool is set for 1 p.m.