TACOMA, Wash. — After traversing Washington state, the Whitman College men's and women's swimming teams arrived in Tacoma for the opening session of the Logger Invitational hosted by the University of Puget Sound at Wallace Pool. Two men's and women's relay events were held with Whitman's top performance a third place finish in the women's 800 freestyle relay.
The day opened with an early morning departure from Walla Walla and a stopover in Yakima for lunch. After some rest and relaxation at the hotel, the team loaded up the bus in preparation for the Invititational's opening events.
First up were the 200 medley relay races. The top Blues women's team of Jessica Robinson, Grace Kim, Mara Selznick and Shea Tsuha placed fourth (1:48.78) behind Puget Sound with Whitman's B team finishing seventh. The men's side saw a sixth-place finish (1:37.91) from the team of Tanner Filion, Aidan Laird, Michael Chang and Easton Powell.
Whitman's best finish came in the women's 800 free relay after a brief break. Selznick joined Abbey Felley, Sarah Davidson and Ashley Joe for a third-place finish (7:56.53). The men's 800 free relay closed out session 1 of the three-day event as Whitman's quartet of Filion, Fisher Munro, Daniel Bloor and Jackson Masson placed fifth (7:10.69).
The Invitational continued Saturday.
The Whitman women started the day on a good note. Both the "A" and "B" 200 yard freestyle relay teams scored inside the top five. The "A" team won the race with a 1:39.21 race, and the "B" finished fifth with a time of 1:44.15.
The men's 200 yard freestyle relay teams did not finish as well. The "A" team finished fifth at 1:29.6, and the "B" team came tenth with a time of 1:33.67.
The women continued their great races into the 200 yard butterfly. Bella White won the fast heat with a time of 2:09.49, finishing almost two full seconds ahead of her next competitor. Leah Petrini came 13th overall with a time of 2:23.17.
The men started making noice in the 200 butterfly as well. Michael Chang finished second at 1:53.63, and Fisher Munro came ninth overall but won the second heat with a time of 2:02.13.
The Whitman women continued to get on the podium as Ashley Joe finished third in the 50 yard backstroke with a time of 28.18. Teammates Jessica Robinson (28.23) and Ella Hill (28.55) finished right behind her in fourth and fifth.
Tanner Filion (24.09) won the men's 50 yard backstroke with teammates Peter Fitch (25.75), Sam Bert (25.94), and Jackson Mason (26.89) finished fourth, sixth, and eighth respectively.
Shea Tsuha (2:25.5) and Miranda Williams (2:25.61) led the way for Whitman in the 200 yard breaststroke, finishing in second and third. Grace Kim finished in seventh in the fast heat with a time of 2:35.51.
Aidean Laird finished seventh in the men's 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:15.82, leading Evan Marquardt (2:21.7).
Mara Selznick (25.81) won the women's 50 yard butterfly with teammates Isabel Iral (27.34) and Carly Hoff (27.4) in fourth and fifth.
Chang (23.63) led the Whitman men in their 50 butterfly in fifth. Isaiah Ross finished seventh with a time of 23.74.
In the 200 yard backstroke, Hannah Galbraith (2:08.72) finished third not letting second place get out of touch. E. Hill (2:12.37), A. Joe (2:13.75), and J. Robinson (2:20.99) rounded out the fast heat for Whitman. T. Filion won the men's race with a time of 1:49.97.
Miranda Williams (32.07), G. Kim (32.14), and B. Hoffman (32.65) finished third through fifth in the women's 50 yard breaststroke. Aiden Smith (28.65) and Aiden Laird (28.86) wound up seventh and eighth on the men's side.
Abbey Felley (54.25) and S. Tsuha (54.7) led the female Blues in the 100 yard freestyle in fourth and fifth. Eastin Powell (50.26) and J. Mason (50.56) finished 12th and 13th in the men's 100 freestyle.
M. Selznich (2:13.84) and B. White (2:14.69) led a bunch of Whitman women in the 200 yard IM. They finished fourth and fifth. Chang (2:00.6) once again led the Whitman men in the race, finishing in sixth.
Annika Hobson (5:22.5) crossed the line in fourth in the Women's 500 yard freestyle. T. Filion (4:52.15) and Daniel Bloor (4:57.57) led the mens in seventh and eighth.
The Whitman women's 400 yard medley relay "A" team finished fourth with a time of 4:01.22. The "B" team (4:11.1) finished sixth.
The Whitman men's 400 medley relay team come sixth with a time of 3:35.09.
The Whitman swim team are still up in Tacoma for one final day of races.