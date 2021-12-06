TACOMA — Tanner Filion shined again on the final day of the Logger Invitational as the Whitman College men's swimming team concluded the event with a fourth-place team finish and the women's squad placed fifth on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Wallace Pool.
"We are feeling great about our weekend," said head coach Jenn Blomme of her Blues squads. "It was so fun to be at a big prelims/finals meet again. A lot of learning that I think will be huge in the training weeks ahead as well as down the road at our end of season championships. Incredible energy tonight as the whole place went crazy for the final 400 free relays."
The invitational concluded with the 400 free relay events, of which the Whitman men's squad placed third. John Leeds, Andrew Kim, Jackson Masson and Tanner Filion teamed up and recorded a time of 3:09.70, good for a top three finish.
Filion was stellar again in posting top three finishes in each of his races, including the 400 free relay. He placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:40.59) and later won the 100 backstroke with a time of 49.42. Kim contributed a fourth-place finish in the 400 IM (4:14.55).
The women's side saw a trio of top three finishes on the third and final day. Shea Tsuha placed third in the 100 IM (1:00.93), Erin McKinney did the same in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.78) and Bella White cracked the top three in the 400 IM (4:43.16).
The Logger Invitational culminated the fall portion of the schedule for the Blues, who return in the new year for the meat of their Northwest Conference schedule. Whitman first visits George Fox on Friday, Jan. 14, then faces Lewis & Clark the following day.
