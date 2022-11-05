The Whitman College swimming teams got the season underway in style with dominant wins over the University of Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Friday night, Nov. 4, at Harvey Pool.
The men’s team won 133-72 with the women’s squad topping the Loggers 112-91.
The men’s competition saw Tanner Filion lead the charge with four top finishes including an impressive performance on the final leg of the 200 freestyle relay to close the meet.
He also won the 200 free (1:42.18) and 100 back (50.64) in which the Blues placed 1-2-3 with Peter Fitch and Peter Yamane finishing second and third respectively.
Jackson Masson also shined with three top finishes including a pair of relay wins and a victory in the 200 free (48.71).
Ruru Rajbhandari picked up a pair of first place finishes of his own, winning the 50 free (22:04) then teaming up with Ian Mclelland, Masson and Filion for a win in the 200 free relay.
Impressive performances by several newcomers helped the Blues women to an opening night victory.
Sienna Hayes won the 400 IM (4:49.41) ahead of Josephine Piel (4:54.02) who placed second. She later took top honors in the 500 free (5:36.43).
Erin McKinney also delivered a pair of winning performances. She led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 freestyle (2:03.04) and later won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.58).
The Blues took the top three spots in the 100 breast as well.
Whitman closes the opening weekend against Pacific Lutheran on Saturday morning.
