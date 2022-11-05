The Whitman College swimming teams got the season underway in style with dominant wins over the University of Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Friday night, Nov. 4, at Harvey Pool.
The men’s team won 133-72 with the women’s squad topping the Loggers 112-91.
On Saturday, Whitman capped its opening weekend in style, more than handling Pacific Lutheran with a pair of men's and women's victories at Harvey Pool. The men's team won 144-51, with the women's squad handling the Lutes 120-78.
"We were so excited to jump into the competitive phase of our season this weekend," said Whitman coach Jenn Blomme. "It's fun to start off with some wins, but our main focal points have been how we're swimming — both technically and in terms of our pacing and race strategy. We learned a lot about all of that and are ready to do some good work in the coming weeks. I was also especially proud of the mindset and attitude of our team. These will make a huge difference as we move through the season."
Tanner Filion led the Blues in the men's competition with a trio of victories. He first won the 200 freestyle (1:42.66) in a race that saw Jackson Masson place second (1:50.00). He also took top honors in the 200 backstroke (1:50.75) then anchored the 400 free relay team that placed first (3:15.64) to close the meet.
John Leeds added to the dominant win with a pair of victories of his own. He opened the meet winning the 400 medley relay (3:44.01) with teammates Peter Yamane, Masson and Tucker Belanger, then took top honors in the 500 free (5:04.70).
The 500 free also saw Daniel Bloor place second (5:16.34) and Theo Delmonaco finish third (5:24.49).
The women's race saw a handful of Blues chip in for the win, led by Kathryn Woodburn, who won a pair of races. Woodburn took first in the 1000 free (11:41.74) as well as the 500 free (5:40.61).
Erin McKinney won the 200 breaststroke (2:33.46) while also placing second in the 200 free and third in the 100 free.
Three other Blues took top honors. Annelise Hanson won the 200 free (2:03.41), Bella Smith the 50 free (26.59) and Shaye Agnew the 100 free (56.54).
On Friday, the Blues men’s competition saw Filion lead the charge with four top finishes including an impressive performance on the final leg of the 200 freestyle relay to close the meet.
He also won the 200 free (1:42.18) and 100 back (50.64), in which the Blues placed 1-2-3 with Peter Fitch and Yamane finishing second and third, respectively.
Masson also shined with three-top finishes, including a pair of relay wins and a victory in the 200 free (48.71).
Ruru Rajbhandari picked up a pair of first place finishes of his own, winning the 50 free (22:04) then teaming up with Ian Mclelland, Masson and Filion for a win in the 200 free relay.
Impressive performances by several newcomers helped the Blues women to an opening night victory.
Sienna Hayes won the 400 IM (4:49.41) ahead of Josephine Piel (4:54.02) who placed second. She later took top honors in the 500 free (5:36.43).
McKinney also delivered a pair of winning performances. She led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 freestyle (2:03.04) and later won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.58).
The Blues took the top three spots in the 100 breast as well.
The Blues close out the fall portion of their dual match schedule on Friday, Nov. 18 at Willamette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.