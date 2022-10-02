PORTLAND — Kenzie Martinez drilled a match-high 12 kills to help the Whitman College women's volleyball team to one of its top hitting performances of the season in a straight-set defeat of Lewis & Clark in Northwest Conference action on Saturday night, Oct. 1, at the Pamplin Sports Center.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-19, 25-16.
Teia Magaoay added a team-high 13 digs for the Blues (4-9, 2-4 NWC) whose .315 hitting clip was second only to a .370 performance against Saint Joseph's.
Izzy Willis led the Pios (1-10, 0-6 NWC) with 10 kills and Emma Ehlers recorded a match-high four blocks.
The opening set was close for much of the way as neither team led by more than two points midway through the set.
A Willis kill cut the Whitman lead to one point but the Blues took control from that point on.
They ran off three straight points to go up four, then added a second 3-0 run after a pair of Martinez kills put her team up 22-15 to help close the door.
Set two saw the Blues pull ahead early and never relinquish the lead. Back-to-back kills from Martinez and another from Magaoay helped build an 11-6 lead.
Later, Sydney London and Christina Boxberger both got in on a block as part of a 4-0 run to give Whitman set point.
The Pios staved off four of them but Martinez sealed the win with a kill.
Both teams had multiple runs in set three, but it were the Blues who pulled away late for the sweep.
Already leading by five points late in the set, Sophia Dominitz drilled a pair of kills to make it a 23-16 score and all but seal the straight-set win.
Whitman hosts Linfield and Pacific next weekend for only its second and third home matches of the season.
