Ben Parker homered and scored the game-winner in game one, but Whitworth responded for a game two win as the Whitman College baseball team split a Northwest Conference doubleheader on Wednesday, March 29, at Borleske Stadium.
The Blues won 7-6 in the opener, with the Pirates topping the Blues 10-3 in the nightcap.
Game 1
The opener saw some late-game heroics by both teams. Holding a two-run lead in the ninth, the Blues were unable to shut the door as Whitworth plated two runs to tie the game.
The celebration did not last long as Garrett Runyan delivered a bases-loaded walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth to win the game.
Rylan Burigsay (2-1) tossed a solid four innings of relief work for the win. He allowed only the two ninth-inning runs while scattering five hits over four complete innings. Riley Whelan was tagged with the loss for the Bucs.
The top of the Whitman order did the damage for the Blues as Mateus Conaway, Parker and Beck Maguire all had major impacts.
Whitman got on the board in the third on a Maguire sacrifice fly, but the Pirates countered with runs in the fourth and fifth innings to go up 4-1.
Teague Conder then got the Blues right back in the game. After Maguire and Conaway both reached base, Conder ripped a ball straight away to the centerfield wall and cleared the bases to make it a one-run ball game in the fifth inning.
Two innings later, Whitman took its first lead after Parker drilled a pitch over the left field wall to put Whitman up 6-4 through seven innings.
Burigsay had been cruising until he ran into trouble in the ninth and gave up the two game-tying runs, but the Blues countered as Runyan's bases-loaded knock scored Parker and gave Whitman the twin-bill opener.
Game 2
Whitworth's Dylan Bishop worked through a pair of solo home runs to pick up the win for the Pirates in 7 2/3 innings of work.
Wyatt Adams was tagged with the loss for the Blues.
Parker and Conder's solo homers provided the early scoring for Whitman.
Parker's round-tripper came on Whitman's second at bat of the game, a shot that more that cleared the wall in left field.
Conder then padded the lead when he did the same in the fourth inning to put his team up 2-0.
Runyan started and pitched three strong innings before being lifted for Wyatt Adams to start the fourth. Adams would be one of three arms to enter the game for Whitman in the inning, which saw the Bucs score seven times to take a commanding lead.
RBI hits from Austin Paul and Warner added to the Whitworth lead and the Pirates closed down the Blues for the win.
Whitman has a quick turnaround before opening up a three-game home set against Willamette on Saturday.
