The Whitman College baseball team split a baseball doubleheader with Whitworth on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 27, in Northwest Conference play at Borleske Stadium.
The Blues dropped the opener, 3-2, but earned the split with a 4-1 win in the nightcap.
Game 1
The opener saw Julien Hernandez (4-4) toss a solid 5 2/3 innings, but ultimately suffer the loss. He allowed only one earned run on four hits while striking out seven Buc hitters.
Mateus Conaway pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief work, but it wasn't enough to pull out the win.
Ben Parker led the Blues with two hits, two runs and an RBI, including a solo home run in the sixth inning to cut the Whitworth lead in half.
Trailing 3-1, the Blues had a chance to tie or take the lead in the eighth inning.
After Parker and Garrett Runyan both reached base, Beck Maguire drew a walk to load the bases with only one out.
Whitman was only able to take advantage with a single run when Michael Doyle was hit by a pitch to send Parker home from third.
Dryden (1-2) started and worked six and two-thirds innings for the win. He allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Game 2
The Blues responded with a solid, albeit nerve racking, win in the nightcap.
Whitman opened up a four-run lead through four innings behind an impressive outing from Dexter Aichele (1-3), who earned the win in seven scoreless innings of work. He allowed only three hits, issued just two walks and struck out nine Whitworth hitters.
Meanwhile, Whitman plated three runs through the first two innings and added another in the fourth.
Drew Vannaman (two hits, two RBI) provided the spark in the second inning, doubling home Doyle and Jack Bickerton to put the Blues up 3-0.
Doyle later scored his second run to put the Blues up four.
There were some anxious moments in the final two innings.
Benjamin Seashore-Hobson found himself in a bases-load, one-out situation, but pulled through with a strikeout and an infield ground out.
One inning later, Seashore-Hobson found himself in another bases-loaded predicament after issuing two walks.
Again he was equal to the task and retired the final three hitters to give Whitman the win.
Rice was hit with the loss, allowing two earned runs on four hits in three and one-third innings.
Next up for the Blues is a trip to California for games against Cal Lutheran on Friday and Saturday and Caltech on Sunday.
