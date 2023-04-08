NEWBERG, Ore. — In an afternoon of late-game heroics, the Whitman College and George Fox baseball teams played to a doubleheader split in Northwest Conference action on Friday afternoon, April 7, at Morse Athletic Field.
The Blues won the opener, 7-5, with the Bruins earning the split with a 4-3 nightcap victory.
Game 1
An excellent outing and a six-run seventh inning by the Blues were the story of game one.
Julien Hernandez (6-1) pitched six complete innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on seven hits with nine strikeouts. Benjamin Seashore-Hobson allowed one run in the ninth but was good enough to earn his fourth save.
The entire Whitman order recorded a hit, with Ben Parker, Teague Conder and Beck Maguire all recording two hits. Parker added a double, two runs and an RBI, and Conder scored a pair of runs.
Jack Bickerton provided the fireworks in his team's big seventh inning, belting a three-run home run to put the Blues up 7-1.
Joaquin Hines, Mateus Conaway and Parker singled in succession, with Parker's hit an RBI to give the Blues their first lead. Two batters later, Bickerton crushed a homer to left-center to give Whitman the cushion it needed.
The Blues survived a three-run eighth by the Bruins and a leadoff triple in the ninth to claim the series opener.
Game 2
Coulter came through in game two to help the Bruins earn the split. He provided the game-tying RBI hit in the sixth, then broke the tie with his run-scoring base knock in the eight as George Fox walked away with the one-run win.
Wyatt Adams pitched a solid six innings but did not factor in the decision. He allowed three runs and posted seven strikeouts before being lifted after giving up a double to start the seventh inning. Gordon Wend tossed three scoreless innings of relief work for the win.
Whitman got off to a fast start after Maguire (2 H) and Bickerton (1 RBI) both drove home runs to give their team a 2-0 lead before GFU's first at bats. The Bruins tied the game two innings later after scratching across a pair of runs on a fielder's choice and a sacrifice bunt.
Hines gave the Blues the lead back in the fourth. He reached base on an error then, later, sprinted home on a wild pitch to put Whitman ahead 3-2, but that would be the final run for the Blues in the game.
Coulter came through in the sixth and eighth innings as George Fox scraped out the win.
The Blues and Bruins close their series with a rubber match on Saturday at noon.
