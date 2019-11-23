FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Whitman College made all the right moves on offense as the Blues men's basketball team rode its strong three-point shooting to a 94-78 win over Sul Ross State on Friday.
Saturday night would bring more of the same, as the Blues would pull away from Concordia (Texas) in the second half, winning 101-88.
The Blues, currently ranked 20th in the NCAA's Division III, made the most of their offensive chances on Friday, shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc and 51 percent from the field, while keeping the Lobos under 40 percent from the field.
Whitman would jump on the lead early, going up 13-0 to start the game, and would never look back from there, as their defense suffocated the Lobos' shooting to the tune of nine blocks on the night.
Sul Ross would never so much as cut the lead to single-digits the rest of the game.
Darne Duckett led all scorers with 22, while Trevor Osborne added 20.
Andrew Vickers and Robert Colton each snagged seven rebounds, while Duckett grabbed five more.
Bryce Mulder set the tone on defense with four blocks, while Colton chipped in two more.
Duckett also led the team in assists with five on the night, while Vickers notched three more.
On Saturday, the Blues would overcome being out-rebounded thoroughly in the first half by continuing their scorching-hot shooting.
This time, shooting 48 percent from beyond the arc and timesharing the free throw line to the tune of 42 attempts
Vickers upped the ante on Duckett by scoring 32, while Duckett could only manage 25.
Colton and Duckett each grabbed seven boards, while Vickers collected four for himself.
Assists were distributed evenly, with Michael Gutierrez dishing three and four different players notching two.
With these two wins, the Blues improve to 4-1 on the season, and will look to keep rolling this Friday, when they will travel to Colorado Springs to take on Johnson & Wales University. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT.