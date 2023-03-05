ORANGE, Calif. — The Whitman College baseball team continued its fine start to the season, splitting a doubleheader with Chapman on Saturday, March 4, to win the series against the Panthers.
The Blues lost the opener on Saturday, 4-3, but rallied to win the series with a 4-2, game-two win.
Whitman downed Chapman, 6-3, to open the series on Friday.
Game 1
In the opener, Ben Parker led the Blues with two hits, including an RBI double,
Julien Hernandez tossed a solid seven complete innings, but it came in a narrow one-run loss after Chapman scored on a walk-off single in the ninth inning.
After a walk and a base hit put runners at the corners to open the bottom of the ninth, Brayden Tagomori issued Osaka an intentional base on balls to lead the bases.
Brad Shimabuku, who led the Panthers with three hits, one run and an RBI, singled up the middle to give Chapman the walk off win.
Hernandez did not factor in the decision after allowing three runs on nine hits in seven complete innings of work.
Tagomori (0-1) was tagged with the loss.
Wyatt Thompson worked seven complete as well, striking out nine with AJ Anzai tossing the final two innings for the win.
Whitman plated all three of its runs in the third inning, but the order was largely held in check the rest of the game.
After Chapman (3-6) struck first with a run in the second inning, Parker responded one-half inning later when he doubled in Mateus Conaway to put the Blues (8-3) ahead.
Parker later scored from third on a fielding error and Whitman held a two-run lead after two and one-half innings.
Josh Phillips responded in the bottom of the fourth, delivering a two-run homer to tie the game.
Shimabuku led the inning off with a base hit and, two batters later, Phillips evened up the game with one swing of the bat.
The scoreline stood until Shimabuku's walkoff hit in the ninth.
Game 2
On the strength of Wyatt Adams' arm and a big second inning at the plate, the Blues took game two and earned a series victory.
Adams continued his stellar start to the season, working seven complete innings while surrendering one run on four hits with five strikeouts.
Max Banks was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings.
Halen Otte and Conaway led the way at the plate for the Blues, both posting two hits and scoring a run with Conaway adding an RBI and a double. Parker completed a solid day with his two-run hit as part of Whitman's four-run second inning.
Shimabuku paced the Panthers with two hits and one run.
The Blues scored all their runs in the second inning. Nathan Wilson and Conaway each recorded RBI hits with Parker capping the big inning with his two-run single.
The Blues closed their road trip on Sunday with a single game at Pomona-Pitzer.
