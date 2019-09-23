NEWBERG, Ore. — With two tennis wins here Sunday in both singles and doubles play, Whitman College’s Ben Kirsh will play today in the ITA Fall Regional Championships singles semifinal and with partner Daniel Foster in the doubles championship match.
Kirsh faced host George Fox’s Luke Lemaitre this morning at 9 in one singles semifinal in hopes of advancing to the championship match at 1:30 p.m. Kirsh and Foster will take the court at 4:30 p.m. for the doubles championship match to close the tournament.
The Blues had a handful of players alive as the round of 16 got underway Sunday, but it was Kirsh who survived and advanced. Foster, along with Andreas Immergluck-Mueller and Rajul Chikkalingaiah, all won their morning matches in straight sets but would fall in the quarterfinals. Matt Biggi lost to GFU’s Rox Rogers in the round of 16.
Three Whitman doubles teams took the court Sunday as well but it was Kirsh and Foster who would make it to today’s title match. John Carter and Kai Strawn topped the GFU pair of Van Os and Camacho, but ran into teammates Kirsh and Foster in the semifinals. Mueller-Immergluck and Chikkalingaiah fell in their quarterfinal matchup to a duo from Pacific University.