SALEM — Whitman College cross country runners ran very well in Saturday’s 45th Charles Bowles Invitation hosted by Willamette University.
Whitney Rich won the womens 6-K race individually as she surged ahead of Point Loma’s Zita Molner.
Rich lead the Whitman runners with Kristen Wanke finishing 34th and Bryn Carlson finishing 52nd, almost making the top 50.
The Whitman girls finished seventh overall in a race with a handful of Division I and Division II teams.
The Whitman men’s team ran into the the ninth spot as a team with every runner getting their personal best times.
Maamoon Saleh lead the way for Whitman finishing his 8-K in the 48th spot.
Grant Martin and Tucker Grinnan finished not too far behind in 63rd and 65th.
Whitman was the best Division III team, finishing well ahead of their league opponents.
Whitman next races in Portland for the Lewis & Clark Invitational in two weeks.