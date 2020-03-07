McMINNVILLE, Ore.— The Whitman College distance track program opened its inaugural season with stellar performances this weekend at the Linfield Erik Anderson Memorial Icebreaker.
With three runners producing qualifying times on Friday, five others did the same on Day 2. NCAA West Region Cross Country Runner of the Year Whitney Rich took her talents to the track where she won both the 1500 meter (4:46.74) and 5K (17:58.83) races.
Kristen Wanke finished second behind Rich in the 5K (18:46.04), Jade Greenburg placed fourth (18:59.48) and Chloe Michaels came in sixth (19:19.17) to make it a dominant showing for the women's team.
Tucker Grinnan made it a clean sweep in the 5K for the men and women. Running in a time of 16:03.11, he comfortably topped Clark College's Micah Goff who placed second with a time of 16:11.22.
James Klinman and Holden Hillis competed on the men's side as well. In the 3000 meter steeplechase, Klinman came in third (10:38.65) with Hillis behind him in fourth (11:26.79).
Whitman will come out for their second meet on April 3-4 as they go up to Spokane to participate in the World War XII meet.