SPOKANE — The Whitman College distance track teams returned to team action with a handful of stellar performances at the Whitworth Peace Meet held on Friday, April 7, at the Whitworth Pine Bowl.
The Blues shined in the 5,000-meter run, with three runners on both the men's and women's sides cracking the top 15.
In the women's competition, Lucy Hennessy led the pack with a sixth-place finish (18:52.29) followed by Dori Buttleman (10th, 19:05.37) and Piper Brown (15th, 20:38.56).
Gabe Wasserman led the men's contingent in the 5,000, placing 10th with a race time of 15:34.89. Following Wasserman were Reilly McVay (11th, 15:39.65) and Ellis Pryor (14th, 15:55.61).
Matt Mascavage joined the mix with a solid 15th place (52.60) in the 400-meter dash, with Scott Macdonald placing 24th in the 1,500 with a race time of 4:09.15.
The women's 800-meter saw a 29th-place finish (2:26.59) from Payton Davies and a 38th-place finish (2:32.17) by Maleda Sims.
Next up for the Blues is the Whitworth Twilight Meet on Thursday.
