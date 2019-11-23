LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whitman College cross country runner Whitney Rich carried her regional dominance on to the national stage, cracking the top 5 with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Division III Women's Championship on Saturday morning here at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
Rich's fourth-place national championship finish is a new best for the Whitman program, topping Laura Matsen who placed ninth back in 2003.
Rich ran the race in a time of 21:23.60 just under four seconds behind Dickinson's Isabel Cardi for third.
"Whitney put herself into the main pack," Whitman coach Scott Shields said. "The top two runners broke away from the gun, so she ran it smart and held to her plan. In the last 500 meters, she passed five runners — plus one just a few meters from the finish — to get fourth. Her kick has always been crazy good so we knew she'd finish strong."
Meanwhile, the Whitman women also had Kristen Wanke wrap up her career, placing 156th (23:14.10) in the 6K race.
"It was a wonderful conclusion to our record-breaking season," Shields said. "Kristen ran a great race. She got caught in the pack on the first mile then made her way up the entire rest of the race and probably passed 70 runners.
Ithaca's Parley Hannan (20:53.80) won the individual title with Johns Hopkins winning the team title.