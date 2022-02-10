FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Northwest Conference Swimming Championships opened on Thursday night, Feb. 10, with the first four events, the men’s and women’s 200-yard medley relay and 800 freestyle relay.
The Blues finished in the top three in all but one race, as the men’s team finished the evening third in the standings and the women’s squad at fourth.
All events are being held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center and hosted by Willamette University.
The evening opened with the women’s 200 medley relay. The Whitman team of Ashley Joe, Rachel Sapper, Gwen Empie and Shea Tsuha placed fifth with a race time of 1:48.98.
The men’s 200 medley relay followed with a quality outing from the Blues. The quartet of Tanner Filion, John Leeds, Michael Chang and Jackson Masson swam the race in 1:33.57, good for third place.
The 800 freestyle relay events concluded the evening. The women’s team of Frances Lenz, Annika Hobson, Erin McKinney and Ashley Joe placed third (7:47.69), with the men’s squad posting the best finish of the evening. Andrew Kim joined Leeds, Filion and Masson to place second (6:53.28) and lift the Blues into a top three finish through Day 1.
The championships continue on Friday morning with the prelims at 9:30 a.m. and evening finals at 5 p.m.
