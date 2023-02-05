PENDELTON — Julien Hernandez struck out a career-high 14 hitters in an 8-2 game-one win, Wyatt Adams struck out nine to earn the 2-1 victory in the nightcap, and the Whitman College baseball team opened the season with a bang, sweeping Eastern Oregon on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, at Bob White Field.
Game 1
Jack Bickerton led all hitters with three hits including a home run, one run and one RBI for the Blues, who scored three in the first and another three in the second inning.
Mateus Conaway provided the spark in the first inning, delivering a two-run double to put the first Whitman runs on the board.
One inning later, Garrett Runyan, who had scored in the first inning, homered to tack on two more runs to put his team up 5-0 still in the second inning. Teague Conder later scored on a Beck Maguire RBI-hit and the Blues led by six runs after an inning and a half.
Meanwhile, Hernandez (1-0) was cruising through the Mountaineer order. He struck out the side in the first and second innings en route to tossing six complete scoreless innings.
Ben Parker and Bickerton homered in the fourth and seventh innings, respectively, to put the game away.
Bennett King was tagged with the loss for EOU, tossing one and one-third innings and allowing six runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Justin Frederick led his team at the plate with three hits.
Game 2
The offense wasn’t there for the Blues in the nightcap, but Adams’ arm sure was. In his first career outing, he fanned nine hitters over 5 2/3s innings and allowed only one unearned run on one hit.
EOU’s lone run came in the first inning. Adrian Roa reached base on a fielding error then later scored to put the Mountaineers up 1-0.
Whitman threatened on several occasions, but the lead stood until the fifth inning. Conaway doubled for the second time in the game before Parker’s base knock drove him home for the tying run.
The Blues broke the tie after manufacturing a run one inning later. Maguire drew a leadoff walk before Kepa Supnet’s grounder and Joaquin Hines sacrifice bunt moved him to third. He then scored on a wild pitch for what proved to be the game-winning run.
That was all the run production Adams (1-0) needed, as he allowed only six baserunners before being lifted with two outs in the sixth inning.
Summit Nell (0-1) was tagged with the loss for EOU in a relief effort after allowing one run on one hit in one and two-thirds innings.
Whitman and EOU conclude their opening-weekend series on Sunday with another doubleheader.
