As the men’s and women’s basketball regular seasons wind to a close, Whitman Athletics announces that for each team’s final two regular season home games, there will be complimentary admission for Blues fans.
The offer is for the men’s and women’s doubleheader versus Lewis & Clark at 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, and George Fox at 4 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Saturday’s finale will also include a special Senior Day ceremony for the women’s basketball senior class, and a sendoff for a men’s team filled with underclassmen, as both head off to the postseason.
