PORTLAND — With the league season winding down, the Whitman College men's tennis team won its second straight on the weekend, beating Lewis & Clark 8-1 in Northwest Conference action on Sunday, April 10.
On Saturday, the Blues won two of three in doubles and swept in singles for an 8-1 victory at Linfield.
Against Linfield, Whitman won two of the three doubles matches to hold the lead heading to singles play.
The most dominant win came on the No. 2 court, where Lucas Huang and Aidan Schutter took down the Wildcat pair of Isaac Milner and Seamus Miller, 8-1.
Aaron Yuan and Noah Baker ensured Whitman of the lead after their win at the two. The pair topped Cody Pickar and Abraham Solomon 8-4 to put the Blues ahead 2-1.
The Blues swept every singles match to secure the victory.
The winning doubles pair of Schutter and Huang won their matches on the No. 1 and No. 2 singles courts, respectively.
Huang's was the most dominant win of the day as he overwhelmed Pickar, 6-0, 6-0.
On Sunday, the Blues jumped ahead after winning two of the three doubles matches with victories coming on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts.
Harshvardham Chopra and Lucas Huang took down L&C's Alberto Dos Santos and Matthew Chio, 8-4, at the two, with Noah Baker and Aaron Yuan winning their No. 3 doubles match by the same score.
Whitman nearly claimed a doubles sweep on the No. 1 court, but John Carter and Aidan Schutter fell to Kristian Peev and Logan Hausler, 8-5.
The Blues went on to sweep singles play with all but one match won in straight sets. Huang opened with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win over Dos Santos at the three before Yuan topped Miles Stone at the four 6-4, 6-0 to put the Blues within one win of the match.
The match clincher came moments later when Alejandro Raffo swept Atticus Pallock on the No. 6 court, 6-1, 6-1.
Whitman closes the Northwest Conference season next weekend with road matches at Pacific on Friday and Willamette on Saturday.
