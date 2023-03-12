The Whitman College men's tennis team engaged in another tight Northwest Conference match and once again emerged victorious. The Blues moved to the top of the league standings with a 5-4 win over Linfield on Sunday at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center.
The Blues (4-6, 3-0 NWC) exited doubles play with the lead, but singles play nearly came down to the final result.
Whitman did fall in the first doubles result to come in as Lucas Huang and Aidan Schutter fell in a tiebreaker at the two to the Wildcat pair of Rogue Stone and Seth Lee.
The Blues rallied with a win on the No. 1 court from Noah Baker and Harshvardhan Chopra and then broke the tie when Artem Manov and Charles Rush topped their Linfield counterpart at the 2, 8-4.
The Blues went up by two points early in singles as Huang delivered a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win at second singles over Abraham Solomon. Linfield then came back to tie the score when Schutter fell at the 3 and Chopra suffered a tough 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 loss on the No. 1 court.
Baker came through to put his team on the brink of the win after topping Lee 6-1, 5-7, 6-4. Chris O'Farrell provided the match-clincher with a solid win on the No. 6 court. He took down Nick Gabelman 6-3, 6-3 as the Blues marched out with the win.
Whitman now heads out on a seven-match, non-conference California road trip. First up will be a match at Chapman on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.