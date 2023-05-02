HILLSBORO, Ore. — The all-Northwest Conference men's tennis team was announced on Tuesday, May 2, with Whitman College's Harshvardhan Chopra named to the first team and Diego Guzman and Lucas Huang garnering second-team honors.
The honor was the second for Chopra, who was named second team all-conference in 2022.
Guzman and Huang garnered all-conference honors for the first time after guiding the Blues to a spot in the NWC Tournament.
All three were mainstays in the lineup for a Blues team that qualified for the NWC Tournament and fell in a nailbiter to Pacific in the semifinals.
Chopra saw all of his competition on the No. 1 courts, where he notched wins in both doubles and singles.
Huang went 4-3 in doubles and a perfect 4-0 in singles play in earning second-team honors along with Guzman.
Guzman posted an impressive 4-1 doubles record.
