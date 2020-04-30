TEMPE, Ariz — Whitman College men's tennis players Daniel Foster and Ben Kirsh were named to the ITA All-America Team after claiming the doubles title at the 2019 ITA Fall Northwest Regional Championship.
Both earned All-America selections after stellar performances at the 2019 ITA Fall Northwest Regional Championship with a victory in the doubles final.
The Blues had played two conference matches this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the remainder of the season.
Both Foster and Kirsh were undefeated in helping the Blues, predicted to win its 13th straight Northwest Conference title, to wins in both matches.
The 2020 ITA Division III Men’s All-Americans were named after a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.