PASADENA, Calif. — The Whitman College men's tennis team had a tall order in front of them in facing No. 13 Caltech, playing the Beavers close in a handful of matches but ultimately came short in an 8-1 loss on Saturday, March 18.
Caltech (5-0) took the first step toward victory after winning two of the three doubles matches.
Diego Guzman and Noah Baker fell at the 1 for the first Beaver point, but Charles Rush and Artem Manov responded with an 8-5 win at the 3 to even the score.
Caltech ensured itself of the lead through doubles however when the pair of Kyle McCandless and Daniel Wen topped Aidan Schutter and Lucas Huang 8-6 at the 2.
Caltech finished off the Blues (4-10) quickly with wins on the No. 4 then No. 1 singles courts.
With the match at hand, however, the remaining four singles contests all went three sets, including a combined three tiebreakers.
Huang and Andrew Zabelo engaged in an epic battle, each winning a tiebreaker before Zabelo closed out the match 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 10-6.
The Blues now set their sights on the month of April and the home stretch of the Northwest Conference season. Next up is at Pacific on Saturday, April 1.
