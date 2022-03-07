NEWBERG, Ore. — After taking down Whitworth in its league opener, the Whitman College men's tennis team ran into a buzzsaw, falling 9-0 at George Fox in Northwest Conference action on Sunday, March 6, at the Multi-Use Facility.
The match featured two of the top Northwest Conference teams, but the Bruins, who had been picked to win the league, were clearly the better side on the day.
Whitman fell behind the eight ball after losses on the No. 3 then No. 1 doubles courts.
John Carter and Kai Strawn dropped their one doubles match before Noah Baker and Braedan Thomas fell at the three.
The two doubles team of Lucas Huang and Harshvardhan Chopra nearly got the Blues back in the match, but fell 8-6 at the two to the Bruin tandem of Rox Rogers and Luis Rojas.
George Fox swept single play en route to the win. The most competitive match came on the No. 5 court when Thomas fell in three sets to Ryan Olsen 6-7 (7-2), 6-2, 11-9.
The Blues return home for their next match when they host Pacific Lutheran on Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.