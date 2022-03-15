CLAREMONT, Calif. — The Whitman College men's tennis team faced a daunting task to open its spring break road trip, which ended in a 9-0 loss to No. 4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Tuesday afternoon, March 15, at the Biszantz Family Tennis Center.
CMS, whose only losses have come to Division I opponents and is fresh off a win over Villanova, opened the match with wins on all three doubles courts.
The tightest contest came at No. 3, where Harshvardhan Chopra and Jack Freer fell to Michael Hao and Christopher Li, 8-5. The result ensured the Stags of the sweep.
CMS made quick work of the Blues in singles, beginning at No. 1 with a 6-0, 6-0 win by Robert Liu over Kai Strawn.
Hao then topped Aaron Yuan, 6-2, 6-0, on the No. 4 court to bring the Stags within one win of the match.
The clincher came at third singles, where Lucas Huang suffered a sweep at the hands of Ethan Carroll.
Whitman is back at it on Wednesday, visiting Whittier College for a 3:30 p.m. match.
