SPOKANE — The Whitman College men's tennis team served up league play with a bang, taking down Whitworth 7-2 in Northwest Conference action on Saturday, March 4, at the Scotford Tennis Center.
The Blues gave themselves a big upper hand by sweeping all three doubles matches.
Aidan Schutter and Lucas Huang took down the Pirate pair of Nathan Tjelle and Jess Weaver at the 3, 8-2.
Whitman ensured itself of the lead heading to singles when Charles Rush and Artem Manov won on the No. 2 court by the same score.
Huang brought the Blues (2-6, 1-0 NWC) to within one win of the match with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win at second singles.
Harshvardhan Chopra and Diego Guzman both had an opportunity to seal the team win, but were unable to. Chopra lost in a first set tiebreaker before getting swept 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 at the 1, and Guzman lost in three sets on the No. 2 court.
Schutter took care of business at fourth singles to give the Blues the win, handily defeating Henry Preacher 6-1, 6-4.
Noah Baker and Alejandro Raffo posted straight-set wins to close the match.
Next up for the Blues is their conference home opener against Lewis & Clark on Saturday at 10 a.m.
