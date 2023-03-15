ORANGE, Calif. — The Whitman College men's tennis team had hoped to ride its recent momentum into its California trip, but came up short in a 6-3 loss at Chapman in the road trip opener.
The match featured singles action first, which saw the Panthers winning four of the six matches. Whitman's two singles victories came on the No. 4 and No. 5 courts.
Aiden Schutter's opponent had to withdraw from the match, which gave them their first point.
Alejandro Raffo grabbed Whitman's second singles point after winning a first-set tiebreaker en route to a 7-6, 6-2 sweep.
Needing only one more point for the win, Chapman got it on the No. 2 doubles court. The Panther pair of Julien Sanseverino and Danny Marsh topped Schutter and Lucas Huang, 8-1.
Whitman (4-7) and Chapman split the final two doubles matches. At the 1, Noah Baker and Diego Guzman dropped a tiebreaker to Caleb Wilkins and Mac Caldwell, and Artem Manov and Charles Rush ousted their Chapman opponents 8-5.
The Blues returned to the court on Wednesday morning for a neutral site match vs. Bowdoin played in Irvine Calif.
