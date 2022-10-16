McMINNVILLE, Ore. — The Whitman College men's soccer team scored twice in the first half and sealed the win with a goal in the 90th minute to beat Linfield, 3-1, in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16.
On Saturday, Noa Taylor assisted on a goal early in the match and scored one of his own to help Whitman to a 3-1 win at Willamette.
On Sunday, Whitman's two first-half goals came just over two minutes apart from each other. Christian Gomez opened the scoring in the 23rd minute as he ran on to a ball outside the box and finished past Linfield keeper Henry Boudreax.
Sawyer Valero netted his team's second goal after scoring in the 25th minute. Zachary Stonier played a ball through the middle of the Wildcat defense which Valero ran on to and finished.
Linfield (4-9-1, 3-5-1 NWC) made a game of it with a goal in the 59th minute. Off a free kick from Ryan Johnson, Aedan Carroll guided the service past Lucas Haigh in net for the Blues (8-6-1, 5-3-1 NWC) to make it a one-goal game. Riley Kraft would put the game away just seconds before full time, however, with his first goal of the season.
Haigh played a full 90 minutes in net for the Blues and recorded a pair of saves. Boudreax also played a full 90 and posted three saves.
On Saturday, Whitman's win was an impressive one to say the least, as the Blues handed the Bearcats their first loss of the season and lone conference blemish.
Bernie Jones recorded five saves in net for the Blues in a full 90 minutes of action. Pierluca Carnovale recorded four saves for Willamette while surrendering the three Whitman goals.
Whitman jumped on the board early with Zachary Stonier’s goal in the ninth minute. Taylor found Stonier out of the midfield who finished from inside the box past Carnovale.
After an own goal less than three minutes into the second half gave the Blues some cushion, Taylor put Willamette significantly behind the eight ball with his goal in the 54th minute. The goal came off a corner kick from Christian Gomez and an assist from McCoy Hennes.
The Blues are back at it on Saturday at home against Pacific Lutheran at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.