The Whitman College men's soccer team took on undefeated Willamette and nearly pulled out a win, but came up short in a 3-2 loss in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
That followed a Saturday match in which the Blues dominated possession, had more chances on goal, but the effort did not materialize in a victory as they came up empty in a 1-0 loss to Linfield, also on the Whitman pitch.
The losses dropped the Blues to 5-6-1 overall and 2-3-1 in conference.
On Sunday, Willamette struck first with a penalty kick goal in the 13th minute.
Pierce Galloway converted the spotkick after the Bearcats drew a handball inside the penalty area.
Bernie Jones gave a great effort in net for the Blues, but Galloway's PK strike ricocheted off the right post and into the back of the net.
Willamette added to its lead shortly before halftime. Luke Varav delivered a screamer to the upper far post corner. The shot bounced off the post and into the goal, virtually giving Jones no shot at the save.
Sawyer Valero responded with a goal for the Blues moments after the second half started.
Zachary Stonier served a ball from the left flank through the Bearcat defense, finding a streaking Valero at the far post.
Valero collected Stonier's pass and solidly finished past Bearcat keeper Pierluca Carnovale to make it a 2-1 game.
Both teams continued to possess well, but it was Whitman who came through with an equalizer in the 74th minute.
Stonier was the distributor again, this time over the top of the Bearcat defense to Taylor who finished past Carnovale to tie up the game.
Willamette made the last statement, though with a goal in the 79th minute. Dylan Ray centered a pass outside the box to Sean Kim, who slotted his shot inside the far post for what proved to be the game-winner.
On Saturday, the opening half saw fairly equal possession, but it was the Blues who had more opportunities to score.
The most dangerous chance came midway through the period when Derivan Dockter got his head on a service form the left flank, but his shot sailed over the crossbar.
Edwin Romero got down the right flank along with Rowan Calvert on several occasions as well.
Neither opportunity materialized as the game headed into halftime scoreless.
The game began to open up in the second half. Whitman continued its effective possession in the attacking third, but Linfield registered its first shot as Lucas Haigh became involved in the game from the Whitman net.
Back on the other end, Sawyer Valero delivered a beautiful pass inside the penalty area to Lucas McAllister, but his shot was deflected just over the crossbar.
Despite being on the ropes much of the game, it was Linfield which struck first and with the lone goal in the 70th minute.
In an unfortunate turn of events, Sid Kosaris struck a ball on goal perfectly savable for Haigh, but the shot deflected off Mark Bamusiima-Muwanguzi and into the goal.
Henry Boudreax made six saves in net for the Wildcats with Haigh posting one save.
The Blues will look to get back on track when they visit Whitworth on Saturday afternoon.
