TACOMA — The Whitman College men's soccer team scored early in each half to earn a much-needed 2-1 victory over the University of Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action here on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 26.
The win was a welcomed result for the Blues (6-2, 2-2 NWC), who had been held goalless in two league losses in the previous two games.
The victory also pulls Whitman to an even mark in conference play.
Colby Ramsey earned the start in net for the Blues, with Lucas Haigh subbed in at halftime.
Oliver Dickson scored the game's opening goal in the sixth minute, finishing past UPS (3-4-1, 2-1-1 NWC) keeper Andrew Matheny.
Whitman was held in check for the remainder of the half, but took a two-goal lead shortly after halftime. Oscar Harding scored in the 50th minute for his fourth goal of the season to put his team up 2-0.
Puget Sound converted a penalty kick to make it one-goal game with under seven minutes to play, but the Blues held on for the victory.
Whitman is back on the pitch next weekend, hosting George Fox on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.