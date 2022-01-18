Nikola Trifunovic scored 23 points, all in the second half, Jai Deshpande delivered a career-high 28 points and the Whitman College men's basketball team turned a two-point halftime deficit into an 80-59 win over Pacific in Northwest Conference action on Tuesday night, Jan. 18, at the Sherwood Center.
Deshpande's offensive output, which included 4-for-8 from 3-point range, led to a 61-point second half as Whitman (6-8, 4-2 NWC) raced away to the win and set up a key matchup on Wednesday against Linfield, which sits atop the league standings.
Trifunovic's 23 points was his third straight 20-point game and went along with a game-high eight rebounds and five assists.
Jacob Bolger led the Boxers (5-9, 1-4 NWC) with 17 points and Lucas Winkler added six points, six steals and five rebounds.
Both teams struggled mightily in the first half. The Blues shot only 20% from the floor and made just six field goals including 1-13 from beyond the arc. The Boxers shot a hair better at 30% but went 0-6 in three pointers.
That all changed in the second half, especially for Whitman. The Blues shot a scorching 73% from the field and drilled six of their 13 3-point attempts.
After his scoreless first half, Trifunovic immediately put his stamp on the second half. He scored at the hoop then drained a 3-pointer to highlight a 9-0 Whitman run to start the half.
The Blues continued to lead, then exploded as Trifunovic nailed back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 10-2 run to put his team up 46-32 with 12:19 to play. Deshpande had also found his touch, converting a jumper and then dialing long distance to lift Whitman's lead to 22 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.