POST FALLS, Idaho — Tom Hoyne fired a 4-under-par for the weekend to win the individual title, and the Whitman College men's golf team followed suit and claimed the 2023 Northwest Conference Spring Classic on Sunday afternoon, April 2, at the Link Golf Course.
The Blues women's squad concluded a solid tournament as well, climbing the team leaderboard to finish third overall.
Hoyne was one of two golfers to finish under par. George Fox's Brenden Borck improved eight strokes on Day 2, but Hoyne did what he needed to and claimed the title by two strokes.
As a team, the Blues men shot 10 strokes better on Sunday, but had to fight off a Whitworth team that closed the gap to only two strokes by the end of the tournament.
Whitman's four other entries all cracked the top 20 to aid in the championship effort.
Alexander Knox finished in a tie for seventh at 2-over 146, Parker Krovisky placed 13th at 5-over 149, Max Ray-Keil carded one stroke behind for 14th and Ben Sweet shot an 11-over 155 and finished in a tie for 19th.
On the women's side, the Blues started the day one shot behind Pacific in the battle for third place, and two players had their season and career bests to help the Blues finish the day two shots ahead of Pacific to claim third place.
Cindy Luo finished in a tie for 3rd at 83-73—156 and Katya Kurkoski was one shot behind with her 85-72—157 for fifth place.
Kurkoski finished birdie-par-eagle to shoot a 1-under-par 72 on the par-73 layout, her first competitive round at par or better.
Luo had four birdies on the second nine and finished birdie-par-birdie to shoot her collegiate-best even-par 73. Her second nine was 3-under-par.
Pavita Sidhu also birdied the par-6 last hole of the day to follow her 87 in round one with an 88 in round two.
Macy Hampton followed her career-best 103 from day one with a 99 on day two.
Going into the final hole on Sunday, the Blues were one shot behind Pacific University. The eagle-birdie-birdie-par finish allowed Whitman to gain three shots on the Boxers, claiming third place in the Classic with a two-day total of 358-332—690 to Pacific's 357-335—692.
The George Fox Bruins women won the team title with rounds of 316-294—610.
Both teams now set their sights on the NWC Championship set to take place April 22-23 at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn, Ore.
