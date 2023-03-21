RICHARDSON, Texas — The Whitman College golf teams concluded the Texas Cup with several solid individual performances on Monday, March 20, at the Sherrill Park Golf Course.
The men finished the tournament in seventh place with the women's team placing eighth.
Ben Sweet led the two days for the Blues men's team, shooting 72-76—148, which landed him on the all-tournament team with a fifth-place finish.
Starting the day in second place, the men's team found themselves in the lead after nine holes.
However, the final nine proved challenging for the Blues as they dropped in the standings with rounds of 297 and 318 for a two-day total of 615.
Sweet's fellow first-year teammate Eshan Singh posted rounds of 75-78—153, good enough for a Top 20 in the 87-player field.
Tom Hoyne (74-83—157), Parker Krovisky (56-82—158) and Max Ray-Keil (80-82—162) rounded out the scoring for the Blues.
Playing as individuals were Jack Garnsey (75-82—157), Mussa Guzha (85-84— 169) and Jacob Ryerson (89-82—171).
Cindy Luo led the way for the Blues on the women's side. She maintained her spot at 11th on the individual leaderboard after finishing with a 20-over 164.
Katya Kurkoski cracked the top 25 with a 23rd-place overall finish 31-over, 175 for the tournament.
Whitman tees it up again this weekend in the Logger Invitational at Oakbrook Golf Course in Tacoma.
