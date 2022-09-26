McMINNVILLE, Ore. — The Whitman College men's golf team hoped to take over Willamette at the top of the team leaderboard, but came up just shy in an overall strong second-place finish at the conclusion of the Wildcat Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Michelbook Country Club.
The two squads finished Day 1 tied for the lead, but the Bearcats shot three strokes better on Day 2 to take the team title.
The race for the individual title was exciting, to say the least.
The Blues' Alexander Knox entered the day at the top of the individual leaderboard, but found himself in a four-way tie at the close of the tournament.
Isaac Janzen (Whitworth), Jack McMullin (Willamette), Alex Weirth (Willamette) and Knox all fired a 1-under 143.
After a sudden death playoff, Knox settled for third with Weirth winning the title.
The Blues saw a pair of other golfers crack the top 10. Tom Hoyne shot an even-par 144 and finished fifth, and Parker Krovisky finished one strike behind him for sixth.
Next up for the Blues is the all-important Northwest Conference Fall Classic. The two-day event in Salem, Ore. begins Oct. 8.
