LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Northwest Conference Spring Classic concluded on Sunday, April 10, with the Whitman College men's golf team finishing in a tie for fourth alongside George Fox.
Parker Krovisky was the top scorer for the Blues who now set their sights on the NWC Championship in two weeks time.
Krovisky fell four spots from Saturday's first round but shot only two strokes off his previous round to finish in a tie for eighth overall. He carded a 5-over par on Sunday to finish 8-over 150 for the two-day event.
Alexander Knox and Max Ray-Keil also cracked the Top 15. Knox finished in a tie for 11th after carding a nine over 151 for the Classic, with Ray-Keil jumping four spots and finishing 13th. He improved four strokes and finished 10-over par 152.
Pacific Lutheran won the team title, with Lute golfer Caden Arnold winning the individual title.
The Northwest Conference golf teams will meet again for the NWC Championships on April 23-24 at the Creekside Golf Course in Salem, Ore., hosted by Willamette University. The results constitute 50% toward the overall NWC champion.
