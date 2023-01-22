FOREST GROVE, Ore. — After falling for the first time this season on Friday night, the Blues were back to work Saturday morning, Jan. 21, at the Forest Grove Aquatic Center against the Pacific Boxers.
Both the men's and women's Blues teams prevailed, as the women beat Pacific 151-44, while the men won 166-17.
After a tough battle on Friday night, some swimmers stepped into a few new opportunities as a result of illness and injury for the Blues.
Sophomore Rachel Sapper, in addition to her second-place finish in the 200-yard Individual Medley, confidently volunteered to swim the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in second with a time of 6:01.91.
In addition, Tanner Filion had the opportunity to swim in a new event, the 200 IM, and flourished, breaking the previous school record by nearly four seconds with a 1.50.45, surpassing the record set by Sean Terada in 2015 with a 1.54.11.
"Pacific's team is quite small right now, so it wasn't exactly an even playing field when it comes to scores. Nonetheless, I was really impressed with both our team and theirs for bringing some good energy and effort to the pool today" said Whitman head coach Jenn Blomme. "Everybody is tired from the level of training this time of year, coupled with the turnaround from our respective meets the night before.
"But I was really excited about how many of our swimmers bounced back this morning," she said. "It bodes really well for their preparedness for our conference championships next month."
Individually, Anna Hanson and Frances Lenz were two performers that were noted for their efforts on the day.
Hanson swam the 200 backstroke for the first time in about five years, while Lenz, who has been recovering from injury for much of the year, is "getting faster every time she gets in the water, and today was exceptional," said Blomme.
She also noted the top two relay teams for the men's team, which finished less than a second apart from one another to conclude the event.
"It was so fun to see teammates racing so hard with each other," added Blomme.
The Blues are back at Harvey Pool for senior day next Saturday to host Whitworth University for Senior Day.
The Blues' conference season concludes with the Northwest Conference Championships, hosted by Whitman at the King County Aquatic Center, Feb. 9-12.
