Blues basketball heats up Thursday with both the Whitman College women’s and men’s teams in Northwest Conference championship tournament semifinals.
The Whitman women will be home, hosting Puget Sound for the women’s semi starting at 7 p.m. in the Sherwood Center, while the men are at Linfield.
Ranked No. 7 in the nation by d3hoops.com, the Whitman women (23-2 record) clinched the NWC regular-season title two weeks ago.
The Blues come in on an 11-game winning streak, including their second victory over Puget Sound this season with a 59-47 win in Tacoma on Feb. 1.
Whitman has stormed through the conference with seniors Makana Stone (15.9 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game), Mady Burdett (13.5 ppg), Lily Gustafson (5.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and Natalie Whitesel (28 steals) starting almost every night alongside junior Kaelan Shamseldin (7.2 ppg).
Sophomore forward Kaylie McCracken (11.1 ppg) has emerged as a key off the bench.
“We’ve had a really good season,” Blues head coach Michelle Ferenz said. “We’ve had a great group of seniors, and they’ve been real good leaders. The question marks coming into this season was how some of our underclassmen and first-year players were going to develop, and they’ve all been making big contributions.”
The Blues look to limit a Puget Sound offense with Jamie Lange (16. 4 ppg) and Cassidy Daugherty (10.9).
“They’re senior-heavy, big and tough,” Ferenz said. “They pose a challenge, especially in the interior. Rebounding is going to be huge. They play a high-pressure style of basketball so we need to up our game.”
Meanwhile, for the first time in seven years, the Whitman men must hit the road to start their postseason campaign as the Blues (18-7 record) head back out out McMinnville, Ore., on Thursday for a 7 p.m. opening tip at co-regular season champ Linfield.
The Blues were at Linfield this past Friday, wrapping up the regular season with a 73-70 loss.
A day later, Linfield knocked off Whitworth 91-80 to deny the Pirates sole possession of the NWC crown.
Coming into this season, Whitman had won three straight NWC regular season titles — each with an undefeated record — and that was after finishing second to Whitworth four years in a row, making Whitman the host of a first-round playoff.
The 2019-20 Blues managed to get the conference-game winning streak up to 67 before it ended on Feb. 8 with a 90-83 loss at Lewis & Clark College.
Whitman wound up finishing the regular season in third place behind co-champs Linfield and Whitworth, staggering to the playoffs with three losses in the last five games.
But head coach Eric Bridgeland insists Whitman is going into the postseason with confidence at an all-time high, thanks to a remarkable second-half comeback at Linfield that almost made them winners on the last day of the regular season — and might have given them a share of another title.
“We’ve never been more excited this season,” Bridgeland said. “The last 4-5 weeks before the Linfield game, we were just on cruise control. Our guys had never lost a conference game until this year so when we lost one, it’s like the world ended.
“But at Linfield we were down (68-47 in the second half with 10:18 left), and we almost erased that whole deficit — just ran out of time,” Bridgeland said. “And we did that shooting 25 percent (11 of 40). Not 35, not 30. We were shooting 25 percent, and we still made that incredible run.
“That was one of the greatest defensive performances we’ve had all season,” Bridgeland said. “We found ourselves again. The guys are rejuvenated. We’re excited.”
Back at Linfield for the Thursday semifinal, Whitman knows what it’s up against.
The Wildcat offense features Dempsey Roggenbuck (18 ppg), Tanner Autencio (11.5 ppg) and Gibb Grant (11.5 ppg) and Aaron Baune (10.1 ppg).
Roggenbuck hit the Blues for 18 points Friday, while teammate Austin Hilton had 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Linfield paced the Blues for much of the night, up by 21 with just over 10 minutes left in the game before Whitman rallied.
The Blues managed to get as close as 72-70 with 45 seconds left on a Darne Duckett fastbreak layup, but Linfield held on.
Whitman goes into the Thursday rematch looking to continue that thrilling late run, prepared to unleash Andrew Vickers (17.4 ppg), Duckett (14.9 ppg), Jaron Kirkley (13.3 pgg), Trevor Osborne (12.5 ppg), Nikola Trifunovic (10.4 ppg) and Robert Colton (10.2 ppg).
“We’re crazy-excited,” Bridgeland said. “We feel like we’ve finally pinpointed the things we’ve needed to do, and now we’re ready.”