TACOMA — The Whitman College distance track teams took part in the PLU Open hosted by Pacific Lutheran University and featured a top-five finish on both the men's and women's sides on Saturday, March 11, at Pacific Lutheran Track.
The Blues shined brightest in the 5,000-meter races.
Lucy Hennessey won the women's bronze with a time of 19:22.45, and Reilly McVay placed fifth in the men's race with a time of 16:01.94.
The men's side also featured a solid overall performance from Scott Mcdonald. He placed sixth in the 1,500-meter (4:07.42) and also cracked the top 20 with a 17th-place finish in the 800 (2:09.01).
Colin Dunlap took part in the 3,000 steeplechase and placed ninth with a time of 11:35.18, and Jonathan Grothe came in 14th (4:19.53) in the 1,500 behind Mcdonald.
In addition to Hennessey's third-place women's performance, Riley Cooper performed well in both the 1,500 (6:41.46, 13th) and 800 (3:27.89, 15th).
Whitman is back in action next Saturday at the Sam Adams Classic in Spokane.
