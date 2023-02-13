FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Whitman men's swim team won the Northwest Conference title for the first time since 2017, and the Blues women were second, at the NWC Championships at the King County Aquatic Center on Sunday night, Feb. 12.
On day four of the competition, the Blues were able to stave off Whitworth for a 625-610 victory.
Whitman's Tanner Fillion was named the co-swimmer of the NWC, alongside Zach Washburn from Whitworth, while Blues head coach Jenn Blomme was named the 2023 NWC men's coach of the year.
The men's standings were Whitman 625, Whitworth 610.5, Linfield 534, Puget Sound 342, Lewis & Clark 281.5, Willamette 256, Pacific Lutheran 237, George Fox 228 and Pacific 113.
On the women's side, Linfield led the meet from start to finish, claiming the school's first swim title since 1993, and the first Oregon school to win the title since 1994.
Linfield's women finished with 693, followed by Whitman 638, Puget Sound 417, Pacific Lutheran 368, Whitworth 341, Willamette 277, Lewis & Clark 202, George Fox 180 and Pacific 133.
"I'm so proud of our women," said Blomme. "Going into the meet it looked like we could lose by over 120 points. We closed that to 50. No other team got anywhere near, with the next behind us by nearly 220.
"It's a second place we take with a lot of pride and heads held high," she said.
"And the victory for our men is something our seniors have been dreaming about and building for years," Blomme said. "And it was truly a team effort composed one piece at a time over four days of swimming.
"That said, as the meet draws to a close, you run out of opportunities, and a special shout out goes to our afternoon milers, one of whom jumped into the top eight (Theo Delmonaco) and in the 200 fly, the last event before the relay, our men also advanced beyond their seeding.
"I'd be remiss if I didn't speak to what a treat it's been to witness Tanner (Fillion) this weekend," she added, "swimming as strong as he ever has been and also out of the water he's been an invaluable leader for us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.